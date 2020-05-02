Margaret Louise Lair
Born: May 18, 1926, in Jacksonville, IL
Died: April 29, 2020; in Mendota, IL
Margaret Louise Lair, 93, of Mendota died April 29, 2020, at her residence.
Private funeral services for the family will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 4, at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota, with her son, James R. Lair, officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Memorial Park, Ottawa.
Margaret was born May 18, 1926, in Jacksonville to Valentine and Maude (Brown) Sevier. She married James Grant Lair, her high school sweetheart, on March 13, 1946, in Rhode Island. They shared 72 years of marriage until James' death on May 28, 2018.
Survivors include three sons, James (Sharon) Lair of Sacramento, Calif., William (Cheryl) Lair of Charleston and John (MaryEllen) Lair of Streator; two daughters, Barbara (Mike) Bokus of Mendota and Judy Lair of Mansfield; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Sevier, and a grandson, Ben Bokus on March 10, 2019.
Margaret was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and attended MacMurray College. In addition to raising five children, she was employed by Hentrich Music Store and the Illinois Department of Employment Security, both in Ottawa. She was a member of Mendota First United Methodist Church. She had been active in the Order of Eastern Star and Job's Daughters. An avid bridge player, she also taught bridge classes in Ottawa at the YMCA.
But Margaret's first love was her family. She was a caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. "Grandma and Grandpa" attended .many of their family's birthday parties, graduations, weddings and other special events all over the country.
Memorials may be directed to the Graves-Hume Public Library, Mendota and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in My Web Times on May 2, 2020.