Margery Hallett
Born: March 10, 1927; in Streator, IL
Died: November 24, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Margery Hallett, 93, of Ottawa, formerly of Seneca, passed away on November 24, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 28 at St. Patrick Church in Seneca with Rev. Alexander Millar, Officiating. A private burial at St. Patrick Cemetery in Ransom will follow. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Due to current State of Illinois guidelines capacity limitations will be in effect. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Margery was born on March 10. 1927 in Streator to Jesse and Gertrude (McIntyre) Thompson. She married Benoit C. Hallett on January 15, 1947 at St. Patrick Rectory in Ransom. She was a member of St. Patrick in Ransom.
She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Thorson, Jayne (Bruce) Peterson, both of Seneca, five grandchildren, Scott Thorson, Alan Thorson, Melissa Andreatta, Clint Peterson, Kelsey Tomano, nine great-grandchildren, Alexa Thorson, Paige Thorson, Brooke Thorson, Brynne Thorson, Cara Peterson, Emma Peterson, Max Andreatta, Norah Tomano, and Crosby Tomano.
She was preceded in death by her husband on April 19, 2013, two sons, Gary Hallett, Jeffrey Hallett, a great-granddaughter, Alayna Thorson, and a brother John Thompson.
Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Church in Seneca or the donor's choice.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com
. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433