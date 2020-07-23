1/1
Marjorie Lois Rodrick

Born: June 10, 1935

Died: July 12, 2020

Marjorie Lois "Marge" Rodrick, 85, a life-long resident of Streator passed away Sunday morning (July 12, 2020) at the Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator with Phillip Rodrick officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Streator.

Mrs. Rodrick was born June 10, 1935 in Streator the daughter of Louis and Lois (Schroeder) Amell Sr. She married Thomas Rodrick, January 27, 1954 in Streator. They later divorced but remained close until his death in 2010.

Marge had been employed for 17 years at Owens-Illinois Glass Co. Streator as well as helping with the family business, Amell's Tavern, Streator.

She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Streator and United Commercial Travelers where she served in various capacities. She attended Streator schools and was a graduate of Streator High School, class of 1953.

She is survived by two daughters, Tamara Maier, Streator, Lois (Paul) Westermeyer, Pontiac, two sons, Keven (Laurie) Rodrick, East Peoria and Thomas Rodrick Jr., Michigan, eight grandchildren, Jason, Jimmie and Justin, Keven Jr. and Amanda Rodrick, Nicholas (Kelsey) Maier, Allison (David) Pelnarsh and Paul Westermeyer, five great-grandchildren, one sister, Judy DeFrees and one brother, Barry Amell, both of Streator along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, John Maier Jr., two sisters, Ellen Marshall and a sister in infancy, and six brothers, Louis Jr., Ed, Bruce, Neil, Don, and Charles Amell.

Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
