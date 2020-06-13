Marguerite Kauth
Born: December 30, 1937
Died: June 8, 2020
Marguerite "Marge" "Poodle" Kauth, 82 formerly of Streator passed away Monday evening (June 8, 2020) at Heritage Health in Dwight.
Due to the health concerns with the Covid-19 Coronavirus, a private family service will be held at Hagi Funeral Home. Cremation rites will be accorded and inurnment will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator. Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Health - Dwight Activities Department.
Hagi Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Marge was born December 30, 1937 in Streator, a daughter of Matthew and Barbara (Blachik) Kauth. She was the last of her immediate family and is survived by many nieces and nephews and several great and great great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John Kauth; four sisters, Edith Craft, Marie Kauth, Barbara Marsinko and Roseanne Kauth; a niece, Judith (Marsinko) Henson; and a nephew, Ronald Kauth.
Marge was a member of St. Michael's Parish and formerly St. Stephen's. She loved to play Bingo and had a strong love of cats.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 13, 2020.