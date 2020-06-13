Marguerite Kauth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marguerite Kauth

Born: December 30, 1937

Died: June 8, 2020

Marguerite "Marge" "Poodle" Kauth, 82 formerly of Streator passed away Monday evening (June 8, 2020) at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Due to the health concerns with the Covid-19 Coronavirus, a private family service will be held at Hagi Funeral Home. Cremation rites will be accorded and inurnment will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator. Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Health - Dwight Activities Department.

Hagi Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Marge was born December 30, 1937 in Streator, a daughter of Matthew and Barbara (Blachik) Kauth. She was the last of her immediate family and is survived by many nieces and nephews and several great and great great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John Kauth; four sisters, Edith Craft, Marie Kauth, Barbara Marsinko and Roseanne Kauth; a niece, Judith (Marsinko) Henson; and a nephew, Ronald Kauth.

Marge was a member of St. Michael's Parish and formerly St. Stephen's. She loved to play Bingo and had a strong love of cats.

Condolences may be left for the family at hagifuneralhome.com.

Hagi Funeral Home, 205 High Street, Streator, Illinois.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hagi Funeral Home
205 High Street
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2420
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved