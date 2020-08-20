1/1
Marie Clarabell Vahl
Marie Clarabell Vahl

Born: October 18, 1935

Died: August 16, 2020

Marie Clarabell Vahl, 85 of Mendota, formerly of Sheridan, died August 16, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.

Marie was born in Inman Township, Otter Tail Minnesota on October 18, 1935 to Charles and Zetta (Russell) Chapman. She married Ronald Vahl on October 13, 1956. She was employed as Administrator of Roosevelt Square of Sandwich and an LPN before retirement.

She enjoyed her family, reading and cross stitch.

She is survived by two sons, Roger Vahl and Phillip (Sandra) Vahl of Sheridan, two daughters, Linda Rissman of Mendota and Connie (Robert) HInkleman of Streator. Two daughter-in-law's, Khris Vahl of Serena and Susan Vahl of Ashton, Iowa; 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. One sister: Twylah Region of California and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ronald Vahl, her sons Lonny and Dale Vahl, her brother Gordon Chapman, a sister Ethel Prussia and one grandson: Michael Vahl.

Cremation rites were handled by Affordable Funeral and Cremations, 20 Valley Forge Drive, Washington, IL 61571. A private family graveside service to be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the family.


Published in My Web Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
