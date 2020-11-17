1/1
Marilyn Ann DeBernardi
Marilyn Ann DeBernardi

Born: January 2, 1936; in Ottawa, IL

Died: November 12, 2020; in Morris, IL

Marilyn Ann DeBernardi, 84, of Naplate, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Morris Hospital surrounded by her family.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marseilles. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

She was born January 2, 1936, in Ottawa, to Donald and Rosella (Schuett) Dulian. On October 3, 1953, she married Jack DeBernardi of Ottawa who preceded her in death in 1998.

Marilyn enjoyed fishing, bingo with her sister, Sharon Trager, playing cards, video slots, the Chicago Bears, and most of all spending time with her family. She cooked hot eggs for the football games at Sip's Bar for many years.

She is survived by her children, Jackie Thomas, Joe (Omayra) DeBernardi, and John (Merry Beth) DeBernardi, all of Marseilles; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Sharon Trager.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Rose Dulian; her husband, Jack; a son, Donnie; a sister, Carol Jean VanDuzer; a brother, Ed Dulian; and her son-in-law, Jim Thomas.

Her grandchildren will be pallbearers.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
