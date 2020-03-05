|
|
Marilyn Lucille Phelan
Born: August 1, 1926
Died: March 1, 2020
Marilyn Lucille Phelan age 93, formerly of Streator, passed away peacefully at her home in Peoria Heights on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Lucille was born to Jesse and Sarah Lucille (Egan) Williams on the 1st of August 1926 at St. Mary's Hospital in Streator. She was raised on her Grandfather Egan and Grandfather Moore's farms located West of Streator. The Moore and Egan families emigrated from Ireland and settled in this area. Lucille attended a small elementary school located in Garfield continuing her education at Wenona High School. After graduation, Lucille moved to St. Marks Hall in Peoria where her and other young women found instruction and mentorship from Franciscan sisters.
Lucille married Edward Michael Phelan at Sacred Heart Church in May of 1958. She found pleasure working as a housewife after starting her career bookkeeping for Central Bank and working in the IBM department at R.G. LeTourneau. Ed and Lou made Peoria Heights their home raising two children and becoming active members of the community.
Lucille was a member of St. Thomas Church where she belonged to the Mary Martha Club and the Senior Citizen Club. She also belonged to the Catholic Women's League, the Daughters of Isabella, and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. She was a charter member of the St. Patrick's Society and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians (LAOH) in Peoria. She was a member of many Peoria Heights committees where she helped organize the Diamond Jubilee, Centennial celebration, Beef Festival, and picnics.
Lucille was awarded LAOH Mother of the Year in 1991 and LAOH Life Division Member in 2006.
Lucille is survived by one son Michael (Kim Jaegle) of Peoria Heights; one daughter Mary of Peoria Heights; two grandsons Matt (Melissa) of Peoria; Danny of Peoria; two great grandchildren Connor Michael and Megan Lou; one Brother Edward Williams and wife Eleanor of Streator; one Sister Dorothy Schiffgens and husband Ralph of Ottawa; one Sister in law Theresa Gilles of Peoria; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Edward; her parents Sarah and Jesse; her brother Harold, her brother Jimmy, and her sister Margaret Gorman.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 6th, 2020, 4-6 p.m. at St. Thomas Church located in Peoria Heights, Illinois. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Thomas on Saturday March 7th, 10am with a visitation starting one half hour prior. Celebrants of the Mass include Father Steve Willard and Monsignor Mark Merdian. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. A traditional Irish party and celebration will follow the services.
The family would like to acknowledge the service and care provided to Lucille.
It is requested donations be made in the form of memorial Masses or to the St. Rose of Lima Community Center and food pantry at St. Thomas Church in Peoria Heights.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in the Ottawa Times on Mar. 5, 2020