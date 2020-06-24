Marilyn Woods
Marilyn (Mazurek) Woods, 73, of Chicago, formerly of Peru, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital, Chicago.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
www.MuellerFH.com
Marilyn (Mazurek) Woods, 73, of Chicago, formerly of Peru, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital, Chicago.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
www.MuellerFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 24, 2020.