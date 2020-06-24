Marilyn Woods
Marilyn Woods

Marilyn (Mazurek) Woods, 73, of Chicago, formerly of Peru, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital, Chicago.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.

