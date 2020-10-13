Marisol A. Green
Born: November 29, 2002; in Ottawa, IL
Died: October 8, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Marisol A. Green, 17, of rural Ottawa, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, following an auto accident in Grand Rapids Township. A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., on Friday, October 16, in the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Under State of Illinois guidelines, social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Marisol was born on November 29, 2002 in Ottawa. She was a senior at Streator Township High School. She had planned to attend cosmetology school and loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her mother Connie Rix and her adopted father, Ed Green, her maternal grandparents, Laurie Sampson and Alfred Rix, and her brothers and sisters, Laura Rix of Marseilles, Anthony Quinones, of Streator, Brisa Cuevas, of Mendota, Markos Green, of Streator, and Alfred Serna, Justice Homann, and Chandra Homann, all of Princeton, Melissa Godwin of LaSalle, and Doug Green, of Streator.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
