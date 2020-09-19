1/1
Marjorie L. Farrell
Marjorie L. Farrell

Born: December 14, 1928 in Grand Rapids, IL

Died: September 16, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Marjorie L. Farrell, 91, of Ottawa passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 am, Tuesday, September 22 at St. Patrick's Church, with Rev. Bruno Byomuhangi officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am, prior to services, at Ottawa Funeral Home. Burial will be at Oakwood Memorial Park.

Marjorie was born December 14, 1928 in Grand Rapids Township to Edward and Mabel (Passwater) Locke. She married Willis Farrell on March 17, 1947 at St. Patrick's church in Ransom; he passed away November 2, 2007.

Marjorie was a homemaker; raising her children was what she loved to do. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, and needlepoint. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church. Marjorie was a loving mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by four sons, Michael (Camilla) of Grand Ridge, Terry of Ottawa, Richard (Connie) of Celebration, Fla., and William (Rhonda) of Swansea; her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Farrell; her sister-in-law, Beverly Locke of Hinsdale; 12 grandchildren, Michael Jr., Joseph, James, Ryan, Dan, and Trevor Farrell, Tracy Kirby, Brian Farrell, Jennifer Farrell, Melanie Lukacsy, Rachel Farrell, and Meagan Daoust; 20 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Tim; her great-grandson, Declan Kirby; her daughter-in-law, Peg Farrell; three brothers, Lyle, Charles, and Ronald Locke; and her sister, Dorothy Landers.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Church.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
