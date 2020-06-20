Marjory A. Nobile
Born: March 23, 1958; in Ottawa, IL
Died: June 18, 2020; in Maywood, IL
Marjory A. (Rice) Nobile, 62, of Marseilles, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
Visitation with social distancing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday June 22 at the First Church of God. Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Monday at the church with Rev. Brian Hefner officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Margie was born on March 23, 1958, in Ottawa, IL to Maxine Rice. In 2005, she married Louis D. Nobile of Providence, RI who preceded her in death in 2015.
She was a member of the Marseilles First Church of God. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and great-aunt.
Survivors include her son, Jon Przybylski of Marseilles; two brothers, Robert (Lynn) Rice of Ottawa and Mark (Mary Ann) Rice of Seneca; four nephews; one niece; two twin great-nieces; two dogs, Jaxson and Hoxie; and her two cats, Ziggy and Sammy.
Marjory was preceded in death by her mother and her husband.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Her niece and nephews will be pallbearers.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 20, 2020.