1/1
Mark D. Amenda Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark D. Amenda Sr.

Born: July 1, 1950; in Decatur, IL

Died: October 18, 2020; in Streator, IL

Rev. Mark D. Amenda Sr., 70, of Streator died Sunday afternoon (October 18, 2020) at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, Streator with Rev. Anne Ferguson officiating. The Spirit Drum and Singers along with Rev. Danira Para will provide Native American drumming. Joy Slone will be the organist.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM - 12:00 P.M. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church, Streator. Burial will be in the Grand Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Corey Amenda, Keaton Amenda, Alan Knell, Steve Knell, Cameron Knell and Paul Thorson. The Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator is in charge of arrangements.

Pastor Amenda was born July 1, 1950 in Decatur, the son of George and Margel (Wisley) Amenda. He married Lynne Redmen, March 9, 1990 in Streator.

He is survived by his wife Lynne of Streator; a daughter, Janet (Ryan) Murphy of Mackinaw; sons, Corey (Laura) Amenda and Mark Amenda Jr. both of Decatur; eight grandchildren and one brother, Jeff (Bonita) Amenda of Monticello and a sister, Rev. Emma (Rev. George) Van Luven Clarksville TN.

Mark was a master machinist having worked for several companies including Borg-Warner in Decatur. He was a Methodist Minister over the years in Mazon and Verona. He was a member of the Streator Masonic Lodge. Mark was an adopted member of the Shawnee Remnant Tribe of Ohio. He moved to Streator in 1982.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons.

Mark's passion was as a race car driver and owner of 4L Amenda Motor Sports, where he achieved over 200 career wins. He was a national driving instructor and national chief of tech for the Sports Car Club of America and also served as the Chaplain for the Central Division of SCCA. He had driven his cars at many tracks including Indianapolis and with the World of Outlaws. He has racing items in both the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, and LaSalle County Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Streator.

You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Solon-Telford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved