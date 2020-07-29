Mark Jonathan Shabala



Mark (Markie) Jonathan Shabala of Phoenix, AZ passed away suddenly on July 13, 2020 of heat related causes.



Markie was 45 years old and was the son of Mark R. Shabala and Carol A. (Ochsner) Shabala.



Markie graduated from St. Stephen's School as Valedictorian of his class. He also served as an altar boy and participated in all of the sports programs. Markie also graduated from Streator High School. While in High School, he played baseball and golf. He attended IVCC. Markie moved to Arizona with his parents in 2011. He worked at Amazon and various food booths at the Cardinal Stadium. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, hiking and attending various major league sporting events. Mark was a very spiritual person, whom read the Bible daily, completing it cover to cover in the last 4 years. He also enjoyed Russian Literature and read most of Leo Tolstoy's works.



Markie will be greatly missed by his family and brothers, Adam J. (Casey) Shabala, Brady M. Phelan and Bryan P. (Tammy) Phelan and many special nephews and cousins.



Mark would create comedic scripts that he and his brother, Adam, would perform.. He had a great sense of humor and brought a lot of laughter to their family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store