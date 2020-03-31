My Web Times Obituaries
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa - Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Born: July 6, 1986

Died: March 27, 2020

Mark Nephew, 33, of Ottawa died on Friday morning, March 27 at OSF St. Elizabeth medical Center in Ottawa. Services will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Mark was born on July 6, 1986 in Kenosha. He was a self-employed contractor. He was a great man that loved to dance, make others laugh or smile, always playing with the kids and truly loved his family.

He is survived by his fiancé Heather Brady, of Ottawa, his daughters Alaysia Nephew and Ellianna Brady, both of Ottawa, a sister, Jessica Therault, of Valparaiso, Ind., three brothers Michael Tawwater, of Ottawa, Justin Elfering, Beloit, WI, and Brandon Bickett, of Beach Park, IL. and his mother, Sylvia.

He was preceded in death by his brother Charles Bickett.

Memorials may be directed to his fiancé Heather Brady.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433
