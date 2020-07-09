Mark R. Shabala
Died: July 6, 2020
Mark R. Shabala, 68, of Streator passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at O.S.F St. James Hospital in Pontiac with his wife and sons by his side.
Mark was born in Sharon, PA to Ronald D. and Dolores Shabala. He moved with his family all around the East and Midwest throughout his childhood with 5 siblings being born in different states. Mark's family moved to Streator in 1969 when his parents purchased Gamble Hardware.
Mark married Carol Anne Shabala of Streator. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage and had 4 sons, Brady M. Phelan, Bryan (Tammy) Phelan, Mark J. Shabala and Adam J. (Casey) Shabala, 4 special grandsons, Rhyne Phelan, Knox J. Shabala, Decker S. Shabala and Canon N. Shabala, one granddaughter Bryanna (Phelan) Simmerman-Dillon, 2 great grandchildren, Faelyn and Greyson Simmerman-Dillon. All survive along with his mother, Dolores Shabala, many wonderful nieces, nephews and spoiled rescued Pug, Coco, who sat on his lap for the past 12 years.
Mark enjoyed spending time with his loving family and friends, playing golf, pickle ball, fishing and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Blackhawks, University of Nebraska Huskers and listening endlessly to music.
Mark retired from Exelon and went on to doing some seasonal work for Grainco FS in Streator, which he enjoyed very much. Mark was always a gentleman, kind, caring and loving to all. He was loved by many.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Solon Telford Funeral Home. Private scattering of the ashes will take place at the graveside of his mother-in-law, Martha J. Ochsner in Riverview Cemetery.
Loving memorials may be directed in his memory to St. James Hospital of Pontiac, Illinois, who provided Mark's final days with loving and special care. Condolences for the family may be left at www.solontelford.com
