Marla Mae Danko
Born: June 10, 1938
Died: March 19, 2020
Marla Mae Danko, 81, of Streator, Illinois passed away from a sudden illness, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing.
Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services for Marla Danko will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com
Private burial will be held at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Streator, Illinois . Marla's son-in-laws and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Born June 10, 1938 in Streator, she was the daughter of Albert Harold and Maxine (Pollett) Bute. She married Raymond B. Danko on November 1, 1958 at St. Stephen's Church, Streator.
She is survived by her husband Raymond Danko of Streator; daughters, Lisa (Garry) Spivey of Spring Grove, Illinois, Lori (Gerald) Siadek of Manhattan, Illinois, and Linda (Jeffry) Williams of Streator; grandchildren, Ryan Spivey, Aaron Spivey (fiancée Yoselin Gonzalez), Ashley Siadek (fiancée Robert Bonelli), Adam Siadek, Kaitlyn Siadek and Spencer Williams; sister-in-law, Louise (Robert) Bute; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stepfather Ernest Gentry; her brother and sister in law, Harold Kenneth (Sandra) Bute; and her youngest brother Robert Bute.
Born and raised in Streator she attended Garfield School and graduated from Streator High School class of 1956. She graduated from Rockford School of Cosmetology.
She was a member of the former St. Stephen's Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Parish. She was a member of the Starved Rock Hairdressers Association and the Ottawa Concert Association.
Marla took great pride in being a devoted Hairdresser, Cosmetologist and friend to all her patrons until her retirement at the age of 79.
Marla enjoyed gardening, reading, and music. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Cards of sympathy and memorials can be sent to the family.
A Celebration of Marla's life will be held at a later date.
