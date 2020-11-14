1/1
Marsha A. Coates
Marsha A. Coates

Born: May 24, 1955; in Streator, IL

Died: November 12, 2020; in Belleville, IL

Marsha Ann Coates, 65 of Belleville formerly of Streator, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon (Nov. 12, 2020) at her home with her husband by her side after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

There will be a visitation from 9:00 to 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator. A graveside service will follow at 10:30 AM at Riverview Cemetery with Pastor John Gutz officiating. Due to Covid 19 pandemic, social distancing standards will be followed and Masks are required. There will be no luncheon after the services due to the pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Marsha was born May 24, 1955 in Streator, a daughter of Andrew and Martha (Haluska) Estvanik. She married William L. Coates on June 12, 1976 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Streator.

She is survived by her husband, William; a daughter, Ann Marie (Ken) Longueuiv of New Braunfels, TX; a sister-in-law, Sheila Estvanik of Streator; and two grandchildren, Braden and Alexi Longueuiv.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Jim Estvanik.

Marsha was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Belleville and a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Streator.

Condolences may be left for the family at hagifuneralhome.com.

Hagi Funeral Home, 205 High Street, Streator 815-672-2420


Published in My Web Times on Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hagi Funeral Home
205 High Street
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2420
