Marsha L. Klein
Born: October 20, 1937; in Streator, IL
Died: March 6, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Marsha L. Klein, 82, of Streator passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator.
Visitation will be from 9-11 A.M. Wednesday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Streator.
Pallbearers will be, Jim Leifker, George Evans, Josh Henderson, Emily Evans, Tom Evans and Erin Leifker.
Born October 20, 1937 in Streator she was the daughter of Milton and Elizabeth â€œBettyâ€ (Seroka) Klein.
She is survived by a brother in law, Eugene O'Sullivan of Western Springs; nieces and nephews, Cathy (George) Evans of Crystal Lake, Peggy Henderson of Plainfield, Paul (Lisa) O'Sullivan of Elmhurst and Ann (Jim) Leifker of Plainfield; great nieces and nephews, Emily, Tom, Josh, Erin and Gavin; numerous cousins also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Arlene O'Sullivan.
Born and raised in Streator she attended Streator schools and graduated from Streator High School. She later attended Rush School of Radiology. She moved to the Chicago area after high school and worked for many years at Northwestern Hospital as a Radiology Technician.
She later moved back to Streator and worked as a counselor for Dwight and Sheridan Correctional Centers.
She was of the Catholic faith and belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church where she was very active.
Marsha was a lover of animals and nature and was very involved with the Spring Lake Restoration Project through the years.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to an Animal Shelter of your choice.
