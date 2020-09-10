Martin Francis HansenBorn: November 4, 1948Died: September 6, 2020Martin Francis Hansen, 71 of Streator and formerly of Goodyear, AZ and Los Angeles, CA passed away Sunday September 6, 2020 at Parker Nursing and Rehabilitation Care Center.Following cremation a visitation will be held Friday September 11, 2020 from 10 - 11AM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home with services to follow. Burial will be in the Oakwood Memorial Park Cemetery, Ottawa, Illinois.Due to the Covid Pandemic social distancing will be followed and masks being worn.Martin was born on November 4, 1948 in Watseka to Lewis and Helena (Harms) Hansen.Surviving are children; Kim Hansen, Bonnie (Troy) Dimmig, Jody (Jeff) Jenkins, Mark (Michele) Hansen, Ed (Tammy) Handzus and Shane (Fran) Osland, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers, Ron (Marlene) Hansen, Merle (Jeanne) Hansen, Tom (Mary) Hansen, sister Diane Hull and several nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Diane and a brother Lewis Hansen.Martin graduated from Gilman High School. Martin and Diane resided on the West Coast since 1980s where he retired as a property manager. He enjoyed classic cars and DIY projects.Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703