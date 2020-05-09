Marvelyn Henry Schlueter
Born: December 23, 1929
Died: May 7, 2020
Marvelyn Henry Schlueter departed his earthly home at Evenglow Health Center, Pontiac, for the "big corn field in the sky" on May 7, 2020 at 8:24 A.M. at the age of 90 years, 4 months, and 14 days.
Private family visitation will be held at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home. 413 N. Main Street, Pontiac, Illinois. Graveside services will be held May 11, 2020 at 2:30PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, rural Pontiac with Matthew Berger and Dan Mays officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Marv was born December 23, 1929, the eldest child of Henry T. and Clara L. (Vissering) Schlueter. He married the love of his life, Wanda (Schaer) Schlueter in Cornell on June 3, 1973.
She survives. Marv is also survived by their five children: Diana (Carl) Tull of Fairbury, Donna (Bill) Skonetski of Blackstone, Carla (Greg Masters) Schlueter of Flanagan, Wayne Schaer of St. Louis, MO, and Sue (Mike) Grant of Forrest. His grandchildren: Chris (Tammy) Tull, Mandy (Matt) Burnett, Kelly Tull, Dawn (Michael) Cox, Shelli (Skonetski) Sargeant, David (Jamie) Mays, Derek Mays, Jennifer (Tim) Newbury, Dan (Lauren) Mays, Samantha (fiance ' Sam Trainor) Lyons, Kyle (Kelly) Langhoff, Chad (Amber) Langhoff, Erin (Zach) Vaughan, Carmody (Kevin) Bandy, and Emily (Chuck) Wilkins. His great grandchildren: Taylor & Cassidy Tull, Tristan Lanz, Mattie & Blaze Burnett, Michael & Gabriel Cox, Kali & Brody Hoegger, Ramme Sargeant, Emerick & Paul Mays, Landon Mays, Laykin Newbury, Ty & Lana Mays, Ava, Elias & Milky Langhoff, Kenslee Vaughan, Madeline (Christopher) Gibbons, Jared Ryan, and Jade Bandy and his great, great grandchild, James Gibbons. He is also survived by a sister, Lorraine Harms, of Pontiac, and a sister-in-law, Sharleen Schlueter, of Suamico, WI.
He was predeceased in death by three children: Laura Marshall, Debra Langhoff and Joe Schaer. One grandson: Paul Marshall. A brother, the Rev. Kenneth Schlueter, and a brother-in-law, Paul Harms, are also deceased.
Marv attended a rural country school near Flanagan and Flanagan High School, where he quit school his freshman year to help his dad farm. With only a school education to his freshman year, he was a very intelligent man and helped his children with their math/geometry problems. Marv was a farmer in the Cornell area for over 50 yearsand was proud of his red International tractor collection. He also served on the boards of Cornell Grade School, the original board of Good Samaritan Nursing Home of Flanagan, Farm Bureau and Livingston Service. He was baptized andconfirmed at St. Petri Lutheran Church, rural Flanagan and later St Paul Lutheran Church of Pontiac became his home church. Marv & Wanda were honored to be named Livingston County Conservation Family of the Year and had been member of the. Boot Kickers International of Streator and enjoyed dancing. He was one of the founding members of the Cornell Community Lutheran Church. He will be missed and remembered as an amazing husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He had a memorable relationship with his Vissering and Schlueter cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Larry Stalter, OSF Hospice nurses and the staff of Evenglow HealthCare Center for their tender and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 210 N. Deerfield Rd., Pontiac, IL 61764 or Flanagan Community Church, 103 S. Main Street, P O Box 192 Flanagan, IL 61740.
This obituary may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com
Born: December 23, 1929
Died: May 7, 2020
Marvelyn Henry Schlueter departed his earthly home at Evenglow Health Center, Pontiac, for the "big corn field in the sky" on May 7, 2020 at 8:24 A.M. at the age of 90 years, 4 months, and 14 days.
Private family visitation will be held at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home. 413 N. Main Street, Pontiac, Illinois. Graveside services will be held May 11, 2020 at 2:30PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, rural Pontiac with Matthew Berger and Dan Mays officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Marv was born December 23, 1929, the eldest child of Henry T. and Clara L. (Vissering) Schlueter. He married the love of his life, Wanda (Schaer) Schlueter in Cornell on June 3, 1973.
She survives. Marv is also survived by their five children: Diana (Carl) Tull of Fairbury, Donna (Bill) Skonetski of Blackstone, Carla (Greg Masters) Schlueter of Flanagan, Wayne Schaer of St. Louis, MO, and Sue (Mike) Grant of Forrest. His grandchildren: Chris (Tammy) Tull, Mandy (Matt) Burnett, Kelly Tull, Dawn (Michael) Cox, Shelli (Skonetski) Sargeant, David (Jamie) Mays, Derek Mays, Jennifer (Tim) Newbury, Dan (Lauren) Mays, Samantha (fiance ' Sam Trainor) Lyons, Kyle (Kelly) Langhoff, Chad (Amber) Langhoff, Erin (Zach) Vaughan, Carmody (Kevin) Bandy, and Emily (Chuck) Wilkins. His great grandchildren: Taylor & Cassidy Tull, Tristan Lanz, Mattie & Blaze Burnett, Michael & Gabriel Cox, Kali & Brody Hoegger, Ramme Sargeant, Emerick & Paul Mays, Landon Mays, Laykin Newbury, Ty & Lana Mays, Ava, Elias & Milky Langhoff, Kenslee Vaughan, Madeline (Christopher) Gibbons, Jared Ryan, and Jade Bandy and his great, great grandchild, James Gibbons. He is also survived by a sister, Lorraine Harms, of Pontiac, and a sister-in-law, Sharleen Schlueter, of Suamico, WI.
He was predeceased in death by three children: Laura Marshall, Debra Langhoff and Joe Schaer. One grandson: Paul Marshall. A brother, the Rev. Kenneth Schlueter, and a brother-in-law, Paul Harms, are also deceased.
Marv attended a rural country school near Flanagan and Flanagan High School, where he quit school his freshman year to help his dad farm. With only a school education to his freshman year, he was a very intelligent man and helped his children with their math/geometry problems. Marv was a farmer in the Cornell area for over 50 yearsand was proud of his red International tractor collection. He also served on the boards of Cornell Grade School, the original board of Good Samaritan Nursing Home of Flanagan, Farm Bureau and Livingston Service. He was baptized andconfirmed at St. Petri Lutheran Church, rural Flanagan and later St Paul Lutheran Church of Pontiac became his home church. Marv & Wanda were honored to be named Livingston County Conservation Family of the Year and had been member of the. Boot Kickers International of Streator and enjoyed dancing. He was one of the founding members of the Cornell Community Lutheran Church. He will be missed and remembered as an amazing husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He had a memorable relationship with his Vissering and Schlueter cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Larry Stalter, OSF Hospice nurses and the staff of Evenglow HealthCare Center for their tender and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 210 N. Deerfield Rd., Pontiac, IL 61764 or Flanagan Community Church, 103 S. Main Street, P O Box 192 Flanagan, IL 61740.
This obituary may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 9, 2020.