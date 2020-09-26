Marvin R. Ebker
Born: August 14, 1930; in Alton, IL
Died: September 22, 2020; in Streator, IL
Marvin R. Ebker, 90, of Streator passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Streator.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Rev. Fr. Daniel Ebker, grandson of Marvin will officiate.
Visitation will be from 9-11 A.M. Monday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Private burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Streator.
Born August 14, 1930 in Alton, Illinois he was the son of Daniel W. and Sophia (Schroeder) Ebker. He married Mary Beth Walker on January 31, 1949 in Alton.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Beth Ebker of Streator; a son, Daniel (Lynn) Ebker of Streator; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Wayne Ebker.
Born and raised in Alton he attended Alton schools and graduated from Alton High School.
In 1948 Marvin started working with Owens-Illinois at their Alton Plant. In 1958 he was transferred by Owens to Toledo to the home offices. In 1965 he was assigned to the Streator plant where he became the Head Supervisor over the Service Department. He retired from Owens in 1987. During his employment with Owens-Illinois, Marvin attended a Business Management training course at Wayne State University.
He was an active member through the years at the Streator Country Club and served as President for several years. He was an avid golfer and recorded 4 holes-in-one during his playing days. He enjoyed hunting especially pheasant and deer hunting. He was also a member of the Streator Elks Club and an Advisor for Junior Achievement through the years.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(Juvenile Diabetes), The Leukemia Society
or the charity of the donor's choice
.
You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com