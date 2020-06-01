Mary A. Scheppler
Born: June 22, 1936; in Hinckley, IL
Died: May 29, 2020; in Sandwich, IL
Mary A. Scheppler, 83, of Serena, IL, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich. She was born June 22, 1936 in Hinckley, IL, the daughter of Henry and Anna (Johnson) Meyer. She married Frederick G. Scheppler on February 12, 1955 in Hinckley, IL. Mary loved to bake and play cards but most of all she loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Fred of Serena, IL; her children, Larisa (Greg) Sarver of LaSalle, IL, Mark (Susan) Scheppler of LaGrange, IL, Sue Scheppler of Serena, IL, and Dennis (Laura) Scheppler of Mount Prospect, IL; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one sister, Patricia (Alvin) Olson of Gridley, CA; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Robert, one granddaughter, Kayla, one brother, William Meyer, and two sisters, Carol Blanken and Erna Bark.
In Accordance with Mary's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements were entrusted to Turner-Eighner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Fox Valley Older Adults Services or The Open Door. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 1, 2020.