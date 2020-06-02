Mary A. Thompsom
Mary A. Thompson

Born: February 2, 1932

Died: May 30, 2020

Mary A. Thompson, 88, of Streator passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Streator.

Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com.

Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery in Streator. Pallbearers will be, Kim Sargeant, Bill Darrow, Eric Brown, Michael Galik, Christopher Thompson and Michael Thompson.

Born February 2, 1932 in Streator she was the daughter of John and Anna (Obrohta) Nemchik.

She married James E. "Jim" Thompson on May 2, 1953 at St. Stephen's Church, Streator. He preceded her in death on November 16, 2015.

She is survived by a daughter, Luanne Young of Arizona; a son, James A. (Michelle) Thompson of Streator; grandchildren, Eric Brown, Stephanie Cronk, Christopher Thompson and Michael Thompson; 5 great grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Buck of Streator.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a child in infancy.

Born and raised in Streator she attended St. Stephen's Grade School and graduated from Streator High School in the class of 1950.

She worked through the years for G.C. Murphy and also Frank's Jewelers.

She was a member of the former St. Stephen's Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church.

Mary enjoyed traveling along with her husband in their younger years.

Memorial may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.

The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com

Solon-Telford Funeral Home, 301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364

815-672-2320


Published in My Web Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
