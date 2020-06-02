Mary A. Thompson
Born: February 2, 1932
Died: May 30, 2020
Mary A. Thompson, 88, of Streator passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Streator.
Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery in Streator.
Born February 2, 1932 in Streator she was the daughter of John and Anna (Obrohta) Nemchik.
She married James E. "Jim" Thompson on May 2, 1953 at St. Stephen's Church, Streator. He preceded her in death on November 16, 2015.
She is survived by a daughter, Luanne Young of Arizona; a son, James A. (Michelle) Thompson of Streator; grandchildren, Eric Brown, Stephanie Cronk, Christopher Thompson and Michael Thompson; 5 great grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Buck of Streator.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a child in infancy.
Born and raised in Streator she attended St. Stephen's Grade School and graduated from Streator High School in the class of 1950.
She worked through the years for G.C. Murphy and also Frank's Jewelers.
She was a member of the former St. Stephen's Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church.
Mary enjoyed traveling along with her husband in their younger years.
Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery in Streator.
