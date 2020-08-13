Mary Ann Fast
Born: February 17, 1945; in LaSalle County, IL
Died: August 10, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Mary Ann Fast, age 75, of Ottawa, lost her decade long battle with Alzheimer's on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her residence, with her daughter at her side.
A memorial visitation to celebrate Mary Ann's life will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15th at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home. The family requests all wear masks, practice social distancing and come in casual attire.
Mary Ann was born February 17, 1945 in LaSalle County, Illinois, a daughter of Andrew and Ann Kotecki. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Fast of Ottawa, Richard (Melissa) Fast and Perry Fast, both of Peru; grandchildren, Jessica Fast of Ottawa , Jennifer Drew Fast of Champaign-Urbana and Dylan Shelby of Peru; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ronald Kotecki of Ottawa. Her extended family of Darrell (Karen) Keller, Christine Dovin as well as extended grandchildren of Tyler Keller, Breanne Donahue, Bethany, Brooke and Brittany Dovin; and their four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by long time caregiver Judi Powell. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and life partner, Jack Fassett and great-grandson Barrett.
Mary Ann thoroughly loved her job as a Rural Letter Carrier. She had an amazing work ethic and a true love for her customers on her mail route. She knew every person on her route, including their children. She took great pride in making sure parcels were delivered safely and undamaged. She even welcomed the dogs. Always armed with treats and lots of love for the animals she would encounter.
Mary Ann can best be honored with a friendly game of Euchre or sharing a laugh. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com
or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.