1/1
Mary Beth Rauch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Beth Rauch

Mary Beth (Bry) Rauch passed away at The Villages Hospital in Florida.

Private services will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Mary Beth was born in LaSalle in 1953 Harry and Mildred (Mueller) Bry.

Survived by husband Tom. Married in 1975 at St Columba Church in Ottawa IL.

Preceded in death by her parents Harry H Bry III and Mildred Mueller Bry of Ottawa, her in-laws Joseph J Rauch and Mary Ellen Kelly Rauch of Lombard, her brother-in-law Bill Judges.

Also survived by sisters-in-law Peg (Bill) Tonne of Galena, Pat (Rich) Newhouse of Phoenix, Jean (Tom) Wiedman of Apple River and ten loving nieces and nephews.

Mary Beth graduated from Marquette High School and went on to get her degree in Modern Dance from the College of St Teresa in Winona Minnesota where she met Tom.

She worked as a legal secretary before becoming a Flight Attendant where she enjoyed making many friends and traveling.

Mary Beth and Tom returned to live in Ottawa in 2005 until they retired to The Villages Florida in 2018.

She loved her good friends from Ottawa, school and around Illinois.

Donations may be directed to Marquette Academy.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved