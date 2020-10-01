Mary Beth Rauch
Mary Beth (Bry) Rauch passed away at The Villages Hospital in Florida.
Private services will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Mary Beth was born in LaSalle in 1953 Harry and Mildred (Mueller) Bry.
Survived by husband Tom. Married in 1975 at St Columba Church in Ottawa IL.
Preceded in death by her parents Harry H Bry III and Mildred Mueller Bry of Ottawa, her in-laws Joseph J Rauch and Mary Ellen Kelly Rauch of Lombard, her brother-in-law Bill Judges.
Also survived by sisters-in-law Peg (Bill) Tonne of Galena, Pat (Rich) Newhouse of Phoenix, Jean (Tom) Wiedman of Apple River and ten loving nieces and nephews.
Mary Beth graduated from Marquette High School and went on to get her degree in Modern Dance from the College of St Teresa in Winona Minnesota where she met Tom.
She worked as a legal secretary before becoming a Flight Attendant where she enjoyed making many friends and traveling.
Mary Beth and Tom returned to live in Ottawa in 2005 until they retired to The Villages Florida in 2018.
She loved her good friends from Ottawa, school and around Illinois.
Donations may be directed to Marquette Academy.
