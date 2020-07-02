Mary C. Corder



Born: May 4, 1931



Died: June 29, 2020



Mary Cathlene Corder, Carthage, Missouri, passed away Monday evening, June 29, 2020 at her home. Mary was born May 4, 1931 in Palmer, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Earl Raymond Barnes and Wiliphimine A. (Cannon) Barnes. She married Dominic Cantello; he preceded her in death. Mary owned and operated a restaurant in De Pure, Illinois, and later was a cook for the Elk Lodge until her retirement. She then moved to Carthage, Missouri in 1991, and went to work as the administrator for the Carthage Senior Center for six years. She married Paul Corder in 1995; he also preceded her in death. Mary enjoyed cooking, talking to others, oil paintings, making porcelain dolls, knitting, crocheting, yardwork, and flowers.



Survivors include a daughter, Toni Cantello, Arlington, Texas; a granddaughter, Tonia LaMontagne, Pensacola, Florida; a great granddaughter, Larissa Vick, Fort Worth, Texas; a brother, Harold Barnes, Montrose , Colorado; and a sister, Dorothy Brown, Nampa, Idaho.



She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Valencia Contello; a brother, Peter; and two sisters, Maria and Jana.



Per Mary's wishes there was cremation and private services will be held at a later date.





