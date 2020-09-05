Mary Craig
Born: February 15, 1926; in Manchester, NH
Died: September 2, 2020; in Streator, IL
Mary "Connie" Craig, 94, of Streator passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her son's home in Streator.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator. A memorial Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Streator.
Born February 15, 1926 in Manchester, New Hampshire she was the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Buckley) Laughlin. She married Eldon "Scotty" Craig on September 16, 1950 in Pontiac. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2007.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen (Stan) Smith of Sharpsburg, Georgia; sons, David (Jeannine) Craig of Streator and Thomas (Kenneth L. Fox) Craig of Chicago; grandchildren, Amber Craig, Aaron Craig, Lydia Heisler and Jacob Smith; great grandchildren, Caleb, Samuel, Elsie and Noah Craig.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Mia Srey Shapiro; a sister, Eleanor Kams; and brothers, John and Kevin Laughlin.
Born and raised in New Hampshire Connie came to the area when she was 16 years old.
She attended Wesley School of Nursing and graduated from College of St. Francis with a Bachelor's Degree.
She was a Nurse in the Dr. Powers Clinic for 25 years until her retirement.
She was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church. She was a long time member of the Resurrection Choir and the Altar and Rosary Society of her church. She served as a Lector. She was also a volunteer for the American Red Cross.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
(info@mercyhome.org) or Partners In Health (PIH.com
)
