Mary D. Blackburn
Born: April 20, 1938
Died: September 8, 2020
Mary D. Blackburn, 82, of Ottawa, passed away September 8, 2020. She was born April 20, 1938 in Aurora, daughter of the late Robert and DeEtta Coakes.
She loved and lived to play bingo.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Oliver Bridges) Williams; grandchildren, Tanya (Larry Jr.) Parker, Jennifer (Jamie) Johnson, Christina (Brandi) Hammer and David (Amanda) Perkins; close friend, JoAnn Underhill as well as 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Blackburn; daughter, Wendelyn Jo Perkins; son, Albert Sherman Blackburn and grandson Brandon Russell Hammer.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 12 PM - 3 PM at The Healy Chapel 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL.
Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required and only 50 people are allowed in the chapel at all times. A graveside servicewill be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, September 14, 2020 at River Hills Memorial Park, 1650 South River Street, Batavia, IL 60510.
