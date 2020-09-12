1/
Mary D. Blackburn
1938 - 2020
Mary D. Blackburn

Born: April 20, 1938

Died: September 8, 2020

Mary D. Blackburn, 82, of Ottawa, passed away September 8, 2020. She was born April 20, 1938 in Aurora, daughter of the late Robert and DeEtta Coakes.

She loved and lived to play bingo.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Oliver Bridges) Williams; grandchildren, Tanya (Larry Jr.) Parker, Jennifer (Jamie) Johnson, Christina (Brandi) Hammer and David (Amanda) Perkins; close friend, JoAnn Underhill as well as 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Blackburn; daughter, Wendelyn Jo Perkins; son, Albert Sherman Blackburn and grandson Brandon Russell Hammer.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 12 PM - 3 PM at The Healy Chapel 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL.

Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required and only 50 people are allowed in the chapel at all times. A graveside servicewill be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, September 14, 2020 at River Hills Memorial Park, 1650 South River Street, Batavia, IL 60510.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291



Published in My Web Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Healy Chapel
SEP
14
Service
11:30 AM
River Hills Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
September 11, 2020
To Mary’s family, Mary was a lovely lady with a great sense of humor and a wonderful personality. Mary was a caring and loving person and very helpful to anyone. I miss her very much. God bless!
Samantha Tock
Friend
September 11, 2020
Our prayers are with you and your family we knew her a long time haven't seen her in awhile Love to all of the family
Robin and Robert Mitchell Stemmet
Family Friend
September 11, 2020
Our prayers are with you and your family we new her a long time been along time since we seen each other Love to all of you
Robin and Robert Stemmet
Friend
September 11, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Mary,, she was an awesome lady,,, fly high,,,,,,,
sue parker
Friend
