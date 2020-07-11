1/1
Mary E. Burke
mary e. burke

Born: November 12, 1926; in Ottawa, IL

Died: July 8, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Mary E. "Betty" Burke, 93, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.

Private family services will be held. She will be buried at St. Columba Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.

Betty was born November 12, 1926, in Ottawa, to Daniel T. and Mary E. Burke. She was a lifelong Ottawa resident and attended Ottawa schools. She truly loved taking care of people and was a caregiver to many in the Ottawa area. Betty enjoyed shopping and getting her hair done.

She was a second mother to Shirley Sater, Karen Corsini, and George Sater; and a second grandmother to nine grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


Published in My Web Times on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Guest Book sponsored by Ottawa Funeral Home

1 entry
July 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
