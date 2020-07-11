mary e. burke
Born: November 12, 1926; in Ottawa, IL
Died: July 8, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Mary E. "Betty" Burke, 93, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.
Private family services will be held. She will be buried at St. Columba Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Betty was born November 12, 1926, in Ottawa, to Daniel T. and Mary E. Burke. She was a lifelong Ottawa resident and attended Ottawa schools. She truly loved taking care of people and was a caregiver to many in the Ottawa area. Betty enjoyed shopping and getting her hair done.
She was a second mother to Shirley Sater, Karen Corsini, and George Sater; and a second grandmother to nine grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents.
