Mary Edna Hollinsaid
Mary Edna Hollinsaid was born July 1, 1929 in Massac County, IL. Mary passed into the arms of Jesus on May 8, 2020, at the age of 90 years. She was the daughter of Claude and Reba Elizabeth (Burnett) Warwick of Metropolis, IL.
She was united in marriage to Louis "Gene" Hollinsaid on October 2, 1949 in Rock Island, IL. To the union six children were born: Carolyn (Gary) Schoof of Eureka, IL, Danny (Nancy) Hollinsaid of Malden, IL, Mary Lou (Ronald) Wilson of Dallas, OR, Linda (Jimmie) Strauch of Birch Tree, MO, Randy Hollinsaid of Steator, IL and Janice (Donald) Stenzel of Platte City, MO.
Mary also leave behind fourteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; a sister, Helen M. Colburn and brother, Scott E. Warwick of Metropolis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Janice Ann Warwick, grandson, Lincoln Hollinsaid; brother, Edward Warwick and husband, Gene.
Mary lived most of her life in Wenona, IL. She retired from Thatcher's Glass Co. in Streator, IL where she worked as an inspector. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, embroidery and quilting. Most of all she loved her family and her happiest days were when her house was overflowing with the laughter of children and grandchildren.
She lived through the Great Depression and the great flood of the Ohio River of 1937. She loved to tell stories of those times and her family loved to hear them. She will be sadly missed by her large family and all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, Metropolis, where she was a member. Reverend Mark Russell will officiate. Cremains will be interred along with her husband, Gene's at Nineveh Cemetery, Massac County, IL.
Memorials may be made to Lighthouse Assembly of God Church 670 Airport Road, Metropolis, IL 62960 or Mercy Health Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Cards for the family may be directed to the funeral home at PO Box 760 Metropolis, IL 62960 and condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Published in My Web Times on May 14, 2020.