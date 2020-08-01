Mary Frances Swagert
Born: May 12, 1938; in Streator, IL
Died: July 30, 2020; in Streator, IL
Mary Frances Swagert, 82, of Streator passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Streator.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator. Rev. Msgr. Philip Halfacre will officiate. Deacon Robb Caputo will lead the Rosary prior to Mass. No Visitation will take place. Cremation rites will be accorded. Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator is in charge of arrangements.
Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator.
Born May 12, 1938 in Streator, Illinois, she was the daughter of Andrew and Mary (Jasus) Chalkey.
She is survived by a son and daughter, Eric Eugene Swagert and Mary Jean (Deacon Robb) Caputo both of Streator; grandchildren, Jennifer Mullin of Streator, Jonathan (Taylor) Swagert of Oglesby and Micah (Ashley) Swagert of Princeton, Taylor Caputo of South Bend, Indiana, Clay Caputo of Ottawa, Nicole (Zachary) Bowers of Naperville, and Courtney Caputo of Streator; great grandchildren, Cassius Caputo of Ottawa and Theodore Bowers of Naperville; brothers, Rev. Andrew Chalkey, O.M.I. of Belleville and Jim (Sharon) Chalkey of Streator; sisters, Alvida Demko, Carolyn Blakemore, and Bernice Grant all of Streator, Donna Adams of Gresham, Oregon, Janice Dodge of Port Orange, Florida; sisters-in-law, Kathryn and Donna Chalkey of Streator; a former daughter-in-law, Vicki Turner of Princeton and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded her in death were her parents and brothers, Alvin "Babe", Fred, and Jerome Chalkey.
Mary attended St. Stephen's Grade School and St. Francis High School in Joliet.
She worked for D.S.I. for many years and her assignment placed her at Vactor Manufacturing. She was proud to have received Employee of the Year.
She was a member of the former St. Stephen?s Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church.
Mary was a woman who devoted her life to raising her children. She was a loving Mom and Grammie who will be greatly missed by her family. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Heritage Health as Mary battled with early onset dementia. We have been blessed by the example she set for all of us. Even as the disease progressed, Mary retained a deep love of God, Jesus, and the Virgin Mary.
Memorials may be directed to St. Michael the Archangel Church.
