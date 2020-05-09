Mary J. Schmitt
Born: June 1, 1929
Died: May 5, 2020
Mary J. Schmitt (nee Bounds), age 90, of Ottawa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Ottawa Pavilion, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 1, 1929, the daughter of the late Frank and Rose (nee Clause) Bounds. Mary was born and raised in Wedron, IL, and was a graduate of Serena High School. She was a member of the Ottawa Moose Lodge #960 and the American Legion Post #33 in Ottawa.
Mary lived an active life. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, and being out in the fresh air on the golf course. In 2001 she married Earl Schmitt. For the past 20 years, they enjoyed spending their winters together in Zepher Hills, Florida.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Earl Schmitt; her children, Mary (the late Donald) Weiss, Roy Dale (Carol) Smith, and Stan (Joyce) Smith; six grandchildren, Brandi (Matthew) Breen, Brooke (Jeff) Love, Eric (Anna) Smith, Nick (Alyson) Smith, Alison (fiancé George Lessmann) Smith, and Alessa (Matt) Tracy; four great-grandchildren, Dalton Smith, Charlotte Breen, April Jo Tracy, and Brennan Love; Several nieces and nephews also survive.
She is preceded by her parents; her siblings, Veda Gould, Naomi Kuk, and Frank Bounds; and the father of her children, Roy Frank Smith.
Funeral Services for Mary J. Schmitt will be held privately by the family at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Ottawa Pavilion, 704 E Glover St, Ottawa, IL 61350, would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Born: June 1, 1929
Died: May 5, 2020
Mary J. Schmitt (nee Bounds), age 90, of Ottawa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Ottawa Pavilion, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 1, 1929, the daughter of the late Frank and Rose (nee Clause) Bounds. Mary was born and raised in Wedron, IL, and was a graduate of Serena High School. She was a member of the Ottawa Moose Lodge #960 and the American Legion Post #33 in Ottawa.
Mary lived an active life. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, and being out in the fresh air on the golf course. In 2001 she married Earl Schmitt. For the past 20 years, they enjoyed spending their winters together in Zepher Hills, Florida.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Earl Schmitt; her children, Mary (the late Donald) Weiss, Roy Dale (Carol) Smith, and Stan (Joyce) Smith; six grandchildren, Brandi (Matthew) Breen, Brooke (Jeff) Love, Eric (Anna) Smith, Nick (Alyson) Smith, Alison (fiancé George Lessmann) Smith, and Alessa (Matt) Tracy; four great-grandchildren, Dalton Smith, Charlotte Breen, April Jo Tracy, and Brennan Love; Several nieces and nephews also survive.
She is preceded by her parents; her siblings, Veda Gould, Naomi Kuk, and Frank Bounds; and the father of her children, Roy Frank Smith.
Funeral Services for Mary J. Schmitt will be held privately by the family at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Ottawa Pavilion, 704 E Glover St, Ottawa, IL 61350, would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 9, 2020.