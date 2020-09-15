Mary L. Pizzolato
Born: October 10, 1945; in Lacon, IL
Died: September 12, 2020; in Streator, IL
Mary L. Pizzolato 74 of Streator died Saturday evening (September 12, 2020) at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM Wednesday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator with Monsignor Philip Halfacre, officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM Wednesday at Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator at a later date.
Mrs. Pizzolato was born October 10, 1945 in Lacon, the daughter of George and Mabel (Jason) Spellious. She married Joe Pizzolato, October 2, 1965 in Streator. He survives.
Mary had been employed in retail sales in Streator for many years, retiring from Kmart after 22 years of employment. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator, Eagles, Moose and an avid worker at the Knights of Columbus.
She is survived by her husband Joe, sons, Joe of Normal and Chaz of Streator, two sisters, Doris (Carroll) Pruitt, E. Peoria, Gen (John) Majernik, Streator and one brother Rick Spellious, Chillicothe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Patricia Davis and Carol Fountain, brothers, Bob, Darrell, Dave, Stan, and Nick Spellious.
She attended Lacon grade school and was a graduate of Sparland High School, class of 1964.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
