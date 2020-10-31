Mary Lou Majesky



Born: September 29, 1939; in Odell, IL



Died: October 29, 2020; in El Paso, IL



Mary Lou Majesky, 81, of Rutland, IL died at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Heritage Health, El Paso, IL



Cremation rites were accorded and a graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 with Fr. Robert Rayson officiating at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Minonk. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Rutland American Legion or the Pontiac VFW Post 886. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk, IL is assisting the family with services.



Mary Lou was born September 29, 1939 in Odell, IL the daughter of Ralph and Agnes Dougherty Gallup. She married Robert A. Majesky on November 26, 1976 in Minonk, IL. He died March 11, 2019.



Surviving are her sons Brian Barth of Minonk, and Keith (Tammy) Barth of Pattonsburg; three grandchildren, Willie, Tyler, and Isaac Barth; one brother Louis (Carol) Gallup of Pekin.



She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother William Gallup, son James Barth, daughter Barbara Barth, daughter in law Sharon Barth, and granddaughters Audrey and Sara Barth.



She was of Catholic faith and taught 3rd grade at Minonk Grade School, she then worked as a real estate agent, and last worked as the office manager for the AFSCME Local 494, Pontiac. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved spending time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed.





