Mary Louise Simpson
Born: March 6, 1943; in Dekalb, IL
Died: April 6, 2020; in Mendota, IL
Mary Louise Simpson, 77, of Mendota, Illinois, formerly of Earlville, passed away Monday April 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 6, 1943 in Dekalb, IL, the daughter of Tony and Mildred (Fleming) Thompson. She married Larry Orin Simpson on July 1, 1962 in Paw Paw, IL. Mary was a member of Earlville United Methodist Church and a former member of the Earlville Firebelles. She enjoyed playing bingo, traveling, and sitting outdoors under trees while drinking her coffee. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Larry of Mendota, IL; her children, Randy (Amanda) Simpson of Mendota, IL, Douglas ( Stephanie) Simpson of Spring Valley, IL, Nicole (Gary) West of Mendota, IL; eight grandchildren, Brandon, Cheyenne, Garrett, Katelyn, Amanda, Logan, Hunter, and Aubrey; two sisters, Phyllis Larson of Shabbona, IL and Karen Colby of Spring Hill, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Kaylee; and one brother, Richard Thompson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Hanley-Turner-Eighner Funeral Homes. For more information or to sign our online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com