Mary Ruth Dix
Born: August 22, 1925
Died: May 13, 2020
Mary Ruth Dix, 94, of Marseilles, peacefully departed this earth Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Private graveside services will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mary was born August 22, 1925, in Paris, KY, to Warren and Thelma (Payne) Cobb. In 1945, she married Deane S. Dix, who preceded her in 2007. They were married for sixty-two years.
Mary grew-up in the south and graduated from Paris High School. She attended Browns Secretarial School. While working at the Norfolk, VA Naval Base, she met and married Deane. She was a member of the Marseilles United Methodist Church.
Mary is survived by her two daughters, Linda (John) Olsen and Barbara Teague; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Greg) Verdino, Kelly (Jay) Stewart, John Deane (Erin) Olsen, Samantha (Chuck) Laury, and Mary (Mike) Stilin; and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Deane; and one brother, Warren Cobb, Jr.
Memorials may be directed to the Marseilles United Methodist Church.
Published in My Web Times on May 16, 2020.