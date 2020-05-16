Mary Ruth Dix
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ruth Dix

Born: August 22, 1925

Died: May 13, 2020

Mary Ruth Dix, 94, of Marseilles, peacefully departed this earth Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Private graveside services will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary was born August 22, 1925, in Paris, KY, to Warren and Thelma (Payne) Cobb. In 1945, she married Deane S. Dix, who preceded her in 2007. They were married for sixty-two years.

Mary grew-up in the south and graduated from Paris High School. She attended Browns Secretarial School. While working at the Norfolk, VA Naval Base, she met and married Deane. She was a member of the Marseilles United Methodist Church.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Linda (John) Olsen and Barbara Teague; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Greg) Verdino, Kelly (Jay) Stewart, John Deane (Erin) Olsen, Samantha (Chuck) Laury, and Mary (Mike) Stilin; and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Deane; and one brother, Warren Cobb, Jr.

Memorials may be directed to the Marseilles United Methodist Church. Please sign our online guestbook at www.sealscampbell.com.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved