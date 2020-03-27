Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Steinhour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Susan Steinhour

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Susan Steinhour Obituary
Mary Susan Steinhour

Born: September 15, 1950

Died: March 26, 2020

Sue Steinhour, 69, of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully March 26, 2020 after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Sue was born September 15, 1950 in Ottawa, Illinois, the daughter of Clifford and Catherine Sutton Peddicord. She graduated from Marseilles High School and Western Illinois University with a master's degree. On June 10, 1972 she married Jerry Steinhour at the Marseilles United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry, of Naples, Florida, her daughter April Royan (Mark) of Craftsbury Common, VT, her grandsons Andrew (11) and Max Royan (8), her daughter Amy Steinhour (Gerald Barron) of Naples, Florida, her grandpupper Piper (7), her brother Cliff Peddicord, her sisters-in law and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers, Jim, John, and Robert Peddicord.

Sue worked as a School Psychologist for the Grundy County Special Education District in Morris and later at Seneca Grade/High School over a 25-year career, retiring in 2010. She loved reading, jigsaw puzzles, building LEGO sets with her grandsons, HGTV, and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed summers at the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to her wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Fuller Cremation services in Naples, Florida. Condolences for the family can be left at www.fullerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be made to The Assistance Fund (https://tafcares.org/donors/donate/). Since 2009, The Assistance Fund has provided direct financial assistance to more than 43,000 adults and children to cover medication costs not paid by insurance.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -