Mary Susan Steinhour
Born: September 15, 1950
Died: March 26, 2020
Sue Steinhour, 69, of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully March 26, 2020 after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Sue was born September 15, 1950 in Ottawa, Illinois, the daughter of Clifford and Catherine Sutton Peddicord. She graduated from Marseilles High School and Western Illinois University with a master's degree. On June 10, 1972 she married Jerry Steinhour at the Marseilles United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry, of Naples, Florida, her daughter April Royan (Mark) of Craftsbury Common, VT, her grandsons Andrew (11) and Max Royan (8), her daughter Amy Steinhour (Gerald Barron) of Naples, Florida, her grandpupper Piper (7), her brother Cliff Peddicord, her sisters-in law and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers, Jim, John, and Robert Peddicord.
Sue worked as a School Psychologist for the Grundy County Special Education District in Morris and later at Seneca Grade/High School over a 25-year career, retiring in 2010. She loved reading, jigsaw puzzles, building LEGO sets with her grandsons, HGTV, and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed summers at the Lake of the Ozarks.
According to her wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Fuller Cremation services in Naples, Florida. Condolences for the family can be left at www.fullerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be made to The Assistance Fund (https://tafcares.org/donors/donate/). Since 2009, The Assistance Fund has provided direct financial assistance to more than 43,000 adults and children to cover medication costs not paid by insurance.