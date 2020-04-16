|
|
Mary (Fletcher) Tuttle Fullerton
Born: September 17, 1929
Died: April 15, 2020
Mary Fullerton, 90, of Ottawa passed away on Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.
Private funeral services will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Cheri Stewart, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park.
Mary was born on September 17, 1929 in Toledo, OH to Kennie and Julia Marie (Walling) Tuttle. She married Kenneth L. Fullerton on June 8, 1974 in Ottawa. Mary worked at Thatcher Glass Manufacturing in Streator and then All Steel in Aurora until her retirement. She was a member of the Women of the Moose, and also bowled for years in Streator, Ottawa, and Aurora. Mary was in a grandmother's league and Carretto's Card Club.
She is survived by three children, Cassandra Sohm, of Ottawa, Michael Fletcher, Sandwich, IL and Kevin (Tuesday) Fletcher, of Mesa, AZ, 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 5 great great-grandchildren, and two sisters, JoAnne Burch, of Tolono, IL and Beverly Burress, of Ottawa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ken, ex-husband Buford Fletcher, a son Jeffrey Fletcher, a step-son Kenneth M. Fullerton, two sisters, Donna Rae Tuttle and Patty Tuttle Wiekert, and three brothers Kenneth, Robert, and Donald Tuttle.
Pallbearers will be Jody Sohm, Errol Troy Sohm, Taylor Fleming, and Ethan Sohm.
Memorials may be directed to the family or the donor's choice.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com.
Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory
800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433