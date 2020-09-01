1/1
Mary Wheeler
Mary Wheeler

Born: April 2, 1955; in Streator, IL

Died: August 30, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Mary "Sue" Wheeler, 65, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Sunday August 30, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.

A gathering of friends will be held Wednesday, September 2, from 2:00 - 3:30 pm at Ottawa Funeral Home. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.

Mary was born April 2, 1955, in Streator, IL, to Gerald and Doris (Connell) Oelschlager . She married John Wheeler on May 25, 1973. He passed away February 13, 2003.

She worked at Reliable as a sales associate and also as a bus driver for Grand Ridge School.

She is survived by her two daughters, April (Chris) Daw and Stephanie (Ken) Bilek; her two granchildren, Marrisa Daw and John Bilek; her eight siblings, Patricia, Larry, Gary, Mike, Gerald Jr. and Judy Oelschlager, Kathy Hickey, and Kristine Walker; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her Nephew, Shawn Oelschlager.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
