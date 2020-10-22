MaryAlice Black



Born: March 25, 1940



Died: October 18, 2020



MaryAlice (Scherer) Black, 80, of Florida, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Charlotte, North Carolina. Services and inurnment will be held at a later date in Florida. Mary was born on March 25, 1940 in Ottawa to Ed and Alice Scherer. She married Phil Black of Grand Ridge on November 19, 1960.She is survived by a daughter, Belinda (Steve) Parish of Charlotte, and a son, Brett (Amy) Black of Melbourne, Florida, five grandchildren, Haley, Cassidy, and Samantha Parish, and Kody and Carter Black. Also surviving is one sister, Susan (Mac) McDaris of South Carolina, and a sister-in-law, Judy Waldron of Grand Ridge. Surviving nieces and nephews are Mark (Deb) McDaris, Marv (Susana) McDaris, and Tracy (Tom) Meyer, Brian (Aimee) Waldron, and Melissa (Scott) Stevens. There are thirteen great nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Phil Black, son, Brad Black, and brother-in-law, Jerry Waldron.



Mary grew up in Ottawa, Illinois, and graduated from Marquette High School. Phil and Mary moved their family to Florida in 1976 where she worked for many years in a lawn and garden nursery. She loved getting her hands in the dirt, creating beautiful flower beds. She was a great fan of Johnny Mathis. Her greatest joy was spending time with her kids and grandkids going to their ball games and activities. She and Phil travelled throughout the United States, camping with their camp group. Mary will be greatly missed by her family and friends.





