Matthew Irvin Koster
Born: February 27, 1954
Died: June 1, 2020
Matthew Irvin Koster, 66, of Ottawa, passed away on Monday June 1, 2020 at his home.
A private celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Burial will be at Oakwood Memorial Park on a later date.
Matthew was born on February 27, 1954 in Ottawa to Matthew J. and Jean (Vandervort) Koster. He was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School and Drake University School of Pharmacy. Matthew worked as a Pharmacist at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center for more than 30 years. He married Marci Thompson on January 31, 1976. Matthew enjoyed many hobbies, Astronomy, hiking, and traveling. Most of all, his love for music, Matthew started at an early age, and played several instruments. He was a beautiful pianist and an avid supporter of Drum and Bugle Corp. Matthew will be missed greatly by those he loved and knew. Rest in Peace Mattie Bumpo.
He is survived by his wife, Marci, two children, Kristina Rae Koster, of Ottawa, and Bradley Kyle (Corinne Kennedy) Koster, of Las Vegas, NV, and four grandchildren, Miranda, Matthew, Bradley, and Payton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to his family.
