Maureen Weck Wahl
Born: January 14, 1945
Died: September 12, 2020
Maureen Weck Wahl, age 75 of St. Pete Beach, FL passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday September 12, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice of Pinellas Park, Florida.
Maureen was born in Chicago and raised in Ottawa, Illinois. Daughter of the late Peter H. Jr. and Doris J. (Honning) Weck. Loving mother to Christopher D. Wahl and Erin M. (Wahl) Zemanovic. Proud and loving grandmother to Zachary and Tate Zemanovic. Sister to Linda (Weck) Chase (Gene Robertson) and Peter H. III (Kayla J. Bretag) Weck. Maureen is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Maureen went back to college in Wisconsin and earned her Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from UW-Milwaukee in 1985. She was a good communicator and she enjoyed helping others. Maureen always enjoyed living near bodies of water, in Milwaukee and in Florida. She was an excellent cook. She loved spending Thanksgiving and Christmas with her family. Maureen was also an avid reader. In later years, Maureen truly enjoyed spending time at the pool and on the beach with her wonderful grandchildren, Zach and Tate.
In lieu of flowers or memorials to the family, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
of Florida. A celebration of Maureen's life will be held by her immediate family in October.
Thanks to all who knew, loved, and cared for Maureen (Moe) Weck Wahl.www.act.alz.org/