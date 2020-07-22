Max R. Stansberry
Born: February 15, 1934
Died: July 19, 2020
Max R. Stansberry, 86, of Ottawa, passed away on Sunday July 19, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, in Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa with Rev. David Ufkes, of Trinity Lutheran Church, officiating. Face masks and social distancing are requested. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 33 Veteran's Honor Guard.
Max was born on February 15, 1934 in Savannah, Illinois to Max A. and Edith C. (Kearns) Stansberry. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and served in Germany. Max was a graduate of Ottumwa (Iowa) High School class of 1952. He married Mary Lou Gorman on May 21, 1960 at St. Columba Church in Ottawa. She passed away on May 2, 2009. Max was a member of the American Legion Post 33 and the Ottawa VFW.
He is survived by two children, Robert (Juli) Stansberry, of Glenwood, IN, and Kathy (Kevin) Moe, of Ottawa, three grandchildren, Kevin Moe, Jr., Krystal Moe, and Sherri Baldwin, two great-grandchildren, Landon and Kaleb, two sisters, Judith (Milton) Bunce, of Des Moines, IA and Margaret (Jerry) Arndt, of Lake Havasu City, AZ and one brother, David (Shelba) of Eldon, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his wife, one daughter, Linda Kelly, and Sister Marilyn Baker, and four brothers, Gene, John, Jim, and Dale Stansberry.
Memorials may be directed to Illinois Veteran's Home at LaSalle.
