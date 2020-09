Maxine Frances HampsonBorn: June 16, 1937Died: August 30, 2020Maxine Frances (Mautino) Hampson, 83, of Ottawa, passed away on Sunday evening, August 30, 2020 at the LaSalle County Nursing Home.Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Ottawa, with Rev. David Kipfer, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45, Thursday, at the church. Social distancing, face coverings, and capacity restrictions at the church will be required. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.Maxine was born on June 16, 1937 in Ottawa to Massimo and Marie (Mooneyham) Mautino. She was a graduated of Ottawa Township High School, class of 1954. Maxine married Owen "Oggie" Hampson on October 13, 1954 in Danville, IL. He passed away on April 10, 2017. Immediately following high school Maxine began working at Meckum Engineering. She later worked for Peltier Glass, where she retired as the Vice President in 2010. Maxine was a long-time member of St. Mary's Church in Naplate, Secretary of Ottawa Little League for 15 years, secretary of the Park Board in Naplate, lifetime member of the OTHS Booster Club, and former member of the OTHS Hall of Fame Committee.She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and attended every local sporting event she could. After that, her favorite time was sitting in a boat, fishing in Wisconsin.She is survived by five children, Michael Hampson, of Waimalu, Hawaii, Mark (Marti) Hampson, of Collinsville, MS, Cynthia (Rowland) Long, of Spanaway, WA, Timothy Hampson, of Tacoma, WA, and Owen "Oggie" (Mary) Hampson, of Ottawa, 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and a sister Marilyn Gabehart, of Marseilles.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband "Oggie."Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.Memorials may be directed to LaSalle County Nursing Home.You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com . Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433