Maxine M. Pinnow
Born: January 24, 1925
Died: October 29, 2020
AURORA – Maxine May (O'Neil) Pinnow, 95, of Aurora, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Alden Gardens.
She was born on January 24, 1925 in Streator, Illinois, the daughter of the late William and Alice (Drussell) O'Neil. Maxine was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She received her undergraduate teaching degree from Illinois State Normal, and her master's degree from Northwestern University. She then taught business education in the public schools. She took pleasure in reading, gardening and being an active member of her PEO chapter.
Maxine is survived by her son, William (Edith) Pinnow of Portugal; her daughter, Susan (Charles) McBride of Twinsburg, Ohio; her grandchildren, Leah (Josh) Pinnow, Joel (Samantha) Pinnow and Rebecca (Michael)Siebert; as well as her great-granddaughter, Raine Pinnow, and great-grandson,Henry Pinnow.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence W. "Larry" Pinnow; her sister, Jean Clayton; and her brother, William O'Neil.
Private interment will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date when the family is able to travel.
Memorials in Maxine's name may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 420 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506.
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506.
