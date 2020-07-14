1/1
Maxine Shirley Varness
Maxine Shirley Varness

Born: March, 9, 1925

Died: July 12, 2020

Maxine Shirley (Torkelson) Varness born March, 9, 1925 passed away July 12, 2020 to be with the Lord. Her friend and caregiver Lana Shelest was by her side. Maxine lived in the LaSalle, Grundy and Kendall counties all her life. She enjoyed her years that she worked in a bank and her role as a farm wife. Fox River Lutheran Church was very important to her and she played piano and organ there much of her life. She also enjoyed sending greeting cards of all kinds to family, friends and church members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Varness; her brother, Wendell (Marie) Torkelson; sister, Irene (Edward) Philips; sister Lorraine Torkelson; sister Charlotte (Earl) Beasley and parents, John and Lena Torkelson.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, Pamela (Robert) Christian of rural Newark, IL; Rollin (Gloria) Varness of Cleveland, OH; grandchildren, Kristi (Todd) Rice; Robin (Dave) Jameson; Sarah (Chris) Schwab; Noah (Bailey) Varness; 16 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Private services will be held on Thursday, July 16 at 10:30 AM with the service being live-streamed on Fox River Lutheran Church's Facebook page.

The family is grateful for the care Lana Shelest and Joliet Community Hospice provided.

Memorials may be directed to the Norway Cemetery or Fox River Lutheran Church.

Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris, is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com



Published in My Web Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
