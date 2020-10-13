Mayola Nelson
Mayola Nelson, 71, of Normal and formerly of Streator passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Joseph's Medical Center in Bloomington.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Rev. Ray Merkerson will officiate.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Born December 5, 1948 in Jonestown, Mississippi she was the daughter of Monroe and Etha Mae (Hollins) Washington.
She is survived by a daughter, Marcy Nelson of Bloomington; grandchildren, Olivia, Alexandria, Antonio, Adriane, Sydney, Sa-dayjia Nelson and Imerianna Jefferson; great grandchildren, Zyaire Hardeman and Pierre Crosby; sisters, Alma Jean Washington, Dolly Jean Washington, Valarie Ann Washington and Linda Colleen (Marvin) Jones all of Streator; a brother, Morris Lee Washington of Streator; many nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sharon Washington; grandson, Diondre Nelson; and a brother, Charles Washington.
Mayola and her family moved to Ottawa as a young girl and attended Ottawa schools and graduated from Ottawa High School. She later attended Illinois Valley Community College and became a Registered Nurse. She lived most of her life in the Streator area.
She worked for St. Mary's Hospital as a RN for many years. She then worked for BroMenn Hospital. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years.
May was named the First Lady of Streator in 1993 during the cities celebration of the quasquicentennial, a tribute she was very proud of.
May was the matriarch of her family. Her home was always welcoming and was the meeting place for the whole family. She never turned anyone away. She would always say, "You don't have to be related to be family". She lived her life that way, always making everyone feel special. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
