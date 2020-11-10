Michael Hackley George
Born: April 30, 1942; in Batavia, NY
Died: November 6, 2020; in Marseilles, IL
Michael (Mike) Hackley George passed away on Friday, November 6th at Aperion Care in Marseilles, IL, after many years of living with frontotemporal dementia.
Visitation will be held Friday November 13, 2020 from 5-7pm at the Burgess Funeral Home 860 Bucklin St., LaSalle, IL 61301. Services will be at 6:30pm.
Mike was born on April 30th, 1942 in Batavia,New York to Albert A. and Ruth (Hackley) George. The family moved to DePue, IL when Mike was six years old and he later graduated from DePue High School in 1960. He married Janet (Keeler) George on November 7th, 1964 in Weston, MI. They were married 56 years.
Mike joined the United States Coast Guard in1961 and proudly served his country for four years aboard the U.S. Coast GuardIce Cutter Mackinaw (WAGB 83), based out of Cheboygan, MI. After leaving the Coast Guard, Mike was a member of Boilermakers Local 60, and retired after 36 years.
Mike is survived by his loving wife Janet and their five children: Phil (Amy) George of Dunlap, IL, Tim (Dave) George ofDenver CO, Michelle (David) Hammon of Sherman, IL, Pete (Tricia) George of LaSalle, and Ruth (Liz) George of Gulfport, FL. He is also survived by his twin sister, Marjorie (George) Williams of Ocean Springs, MS, his five grandchildren: Nick, Alex, Matt, Abbie, and Carly, as well as several nieces and a nephew.
Mike loved his family, supported his children unconditionally, enjoyed duck hunting, and he could fix anything. He often worked many miles away from home, but no matter how far he went, he came home every night to see his family. Mike was fiercely passionate about the things he believed in, and taught his children the value of honesty and hard work.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration: www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/
Online condolences may be expressed at burgessfh.com
.